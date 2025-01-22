Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder
President Donald Trump announced he granted a full pardon to Ross Ulbricht, creator of the Silk Road website. Ulbricht is serving a life sentence for operating an online marketplace that facilitated the illegal trade of drugs and other illicit products. The decision has sparked widespread debate.
In a significant and contentious move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his decision to issue a full and unconditional pardon for Ross Ulbricht.
Ulbricht, who is serving a life sentence, was the mastermind behind the infamous Silk Road website, which operated as a hub for the secretive buying and selling of illegal goods, including drugs.
The pardon has ignited a fierce debate, with critics and supporters weighing in on the implications of releasing Ulbricht, who many view as a pioneer of the dark web.
