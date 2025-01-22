Trump Administration's DEI Dismantling Directive

The Trump administration has taken decisive action to dismantle all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs across federal government departments and agencies as of Tuesday. A memorandum from the Office of Personnel Management directed that affected employees be placed on immediate paid leave.

This directive follows a series of executive orders issued by President Donald Trump designed to terminate diversity initiatives. These initiatives traditionally aim to create opportunities for women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ individuals, and other underrepresented demographics.

Federal offices dedicated exclusively to DEI have until the end of Wednesday to notify staff about the shutdown of their programs. Subsequently, employees will be placed on leave as outlined in the recent memorandum.

