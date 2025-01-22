Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Heinous Crime in Chhattisgarh
A Chhattisgarh court sentenced five men to death for gang-raping and killing a 16-year-old girl and murdering her family in 2021. Another accused received life imprisonment. The crime involved brutal acts against a Pahadi Korwa family, shocking societal conscience and leading to severe legal consequences.
In a landmark verdict, the Fast Track Special Court in Korba district of Chhattisgarh has sentenced five men to death for a heinous crime that sent shockwaves across the region. The case involved the gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl and the brutal killing of her father and niece.
Additional sessions judge Mamta Bhojwani handed down the sentences after the court found Santram Majhwar, Abdul Jabbar, Anil Kumar Sarthi, Pardeshi Ram, and Anand Ram Panika guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and gang-rape, alongside provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the POCSO Act.
The incident, which occurred in January 2021, revealed shocking details of coercion, violence, and loss of innocent lives, sending ripples through the Pahadi Korwa community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group. The court's severe punishment reflects the gravity of the crime, aiming to resonate with the public's demand for justice.
