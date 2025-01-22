Major Ganja Bust: 101 Kg Seized in Bhubaneswar

Police in Bhubaneswar have arrested three individuals after seizing a significant haul of 101 kg of ganja. The arrests took place following a tip-off to authorities.

A Special Task Force intercepted a vehicle on the Khordha-Chandaka Road near the Maa Lata Bhuasuni Temple in the Info Valley police station area late Tuesday night.

The contraband, which was being smuggled from Kandhamal district, was intended for distribution in West Bengal. The police have launched an investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)