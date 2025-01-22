Iran Urged to Clarify Nuclear Intentions for Regional Peace

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Iran to take decisive action in clarifying its stance on nuclear weapons, urging the nation to declare its non-pursuit of such arms.

During his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Guterres highlighted the crucial nature of Iran's relationships with key players in the region, including Israel and the United States.

Guterres expressed hope that Iran will commit to renouncing nuclear weapons and engage constructively with other regional countries to foster improved diplomatic ties.

