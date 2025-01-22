Left Menu

Iran Urged to Clarify Nuclear Intentions for Regional Peace

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the importance of Iran declaring its non-interest in nuclear weapons to improve relations with regional countries and the U.S. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Guterres hopes Iran will renounce nuclear arms and engage constructively with neighboring nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:49 IST
Iran Urged to Clarify Nuclear Intentions for Regional Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Iran to take decisive action in clarifying its stance on nuclear weapons, urging the nation to declare its non-pursuit of such arms.

During his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Guterres highlighted the crucial nature of Iran's relationships with key players in the region, including Israel and the United States.

Guterres expressed hope that Iran will commit to renouncing nuclear weapons and engage constructively with other regional countries to foster improved diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025