Iran Urged to Clarify Nuclear Intentions for Regional Peace
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the importance of Iran declaring its non-interest in nuclear weapons to improve relations with regional countries and the U.S. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Guterres hopes Iran will renounce nuclear arms and engage constructively with neighboring nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:49 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Iran to take decisive action in clarifying its stance on nuclear weapons, urging the nation to declare its non-pursuit of such arms.
During his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Guterres highlighted the crucial nature of Iran's relationships with key players in the region, including Israel and the United States.
Guterres expressed hope that Iran will commit to renouncing nuclear weapons and engage constructively with other regional countries to foster improved diplomatic ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UKPNP Leader Condemns PoJK PM's Call for Jihad as Threat to Global Peace
SysTools Joins Forces with CyberPeace Foundation to Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
UKPNP Leader Condemns PoJK PM's Jihad Call as Threat to Global Peace
Governor Bhalla's Peace Mission in Manipur: Bridging Divides
Hope and Harmony: Ethiopia Celebrates Christmas Amid Calls for Peace