Tragedy in Nashik: Father Arrested for Son's Murder
A man named Vitthal Gunjal from Nashik, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly killing his 20-year-old son, Anil. They frequently argued over minor issues. A recent quarrel turned violent, resulting in Anil's death from serious injuries after being struck with a heavy object.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A man from Maharashtra, identified as Vitthal Gunjal, has been apprehended by authorities after being accused of murdering his 20-year-old son, Anil, following an altercation.
The incident unfolded in Nashik's Amrapali slums where the father and son were known to have almost daily arguments. On Tuesday night, a dispute escalated after both men consumed alcohol, leading to Vitthal hitting Anil with a heavy object.
Anil was rushed to a nearby hospital, but tragically, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning. The police have subsequently charged the father with murder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree
Controversial Arrest Warrants: Questions Surround Allegations Against Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina
Controversy Erupts Over Gun Licenses Amid Sarpanch Murder Case in Maharashtra
Tigress Encounter Spurs Action After Safari Chaos in Maharashtra
Seattle Police Officer Fired After Fatal Collision with Indian Student