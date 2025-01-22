Tragedy in Nashik: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

A man from Maharashtra, identified as Vitthal Gunjal, has been apprehended by authorities after being accused of murdering his 20-year-old son, Anil, following an altercation.

The incident unfolded in Nashik's Amrapali slums where the father and son were known to have almost daily arguments. On Tuesday night, a dispute escalated after both men consumed alcohol, leading to Vitthal hitting Anil with a heavy object.

Anil was rushed to a nearby hospital, but tragically, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning. The police have subsequently charged the father with murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)