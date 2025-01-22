Diplomatic Release: Galaxy Leader's Crew Freed by Houthis

A significant development unfolded when Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis released the crew of the Galaxy Leader, a vessel they seized over a year ago off Yemen's coast, as reported by Al Masirah TV.

The crew members, representing nations like Bulgaria, Ukraine, and the Philippines, were transferred to Oman in a cooperative effort with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, linked to the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal brokered in Gaza.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region, with the Houthis targeting vessels in the Red Sea as part of their solidarity with Palestinians amid Middle-Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)