Diplomatic Release: Galaxy Leader's Crew Freed by Houthis

The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have freed the crew of the Galaxy Leader over a year after the vessel was seized. This release was facilitated through Oman's coordination with Hamas following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The crew consists of 25 nationals from various countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant development unfolded when Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis released the crew of the Galaxy Leader, a vessel they seized over a year ago off Yemen's coast, as reported by Al Masirah TV.

The crew members, representing nations like Bulgaria, Ukraine, and the Philippines, were transferred to Oman in a cooperative effort with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, linked to the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal brokered in Gaza.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region, with the Houthis targeting vessels in the Red Sea as part of their solidarity with Palestinians amid Middle-Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

