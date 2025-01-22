Sarpanch Murder Sparks Questions Over Political Inaction

In a troubling silence, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde has yet to reach out to the family of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, according to Deshmukh's brother, Dhananjay.

The sarpanch of Massajog village was brutally killed after resisting an extortion attempt tied to a wind energy project.

Meanwhile, Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, has been jailed in connection with the case, leaving the community demanding justice and transparency from political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)