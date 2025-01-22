Sarpanch Murder Sparks Questions Over Political Inaction
Dhananjay Deshmukh criticized Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde for his silence following the murder of his brother, sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The crime, involving a failed extortion attempt, has led to the arrest of Munde's aide. The family urges justice, highlighting inaction from political leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a troubling silence, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde has yet to reach out to the family of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, according to Deshmukh's brother, Dhananjay.
The sarpanch of Massajog village was brutally killed after resisting an extortion attempt tied to a wind energy project.
Meanwhile, Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, has been jailed in connection with the case, leaving the community demanding justice and transparency from political leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to Launch BHARATPOL: A New Era in Criminal Justice
Arrest for Heinous Crime in Thane: Pursuing Justice Across States
Power Play: Marriage Hall Encroachment Faces Bulldozer Justice
Family Demands Justice: Shahnawaz Kunbhar's Custody Death Sparks Uproar
Call for Justice and Resignation in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case