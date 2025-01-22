Left Menu

Major Heroin Bust: Two Arrested in Anti-Narcotics Operation

Two individuals were arrested on Wednesday following the recovery of 700 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 1.4 crore. Conducted as part of an ongoing anti-narcotics operation, the arrests occurred near Chakia's Hanuman Temple. The accused, with criminal backgrounds, face charges under the NDPS Act.

Updated: 22-01-2025 19:21 IST
Authorities have apprehended two individuals on Wednesday as part of an ongoing anti-narcotics operation, seizing 700 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 1.4 crore. This significant bust adds a win to law enforcement efforts combating drug trafficking.

According to Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh, the suspects, Anil Singh and Ripunjay Tiwari, were captured near Chakia's Hanuman Temple. Singh was found with 400 grams of heroin, while Tiwari possessed 300 grams, underscoring their deep ties to narcotics smuggling.

Both individuals, hailing from the district's Bairia station area, have criminal backgrounds, having served time for previous crimes. Authorities have charged them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as a comprehensive investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

