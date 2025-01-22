Judiciary Weaponization: A Challenge to Indian Democracy

In a striking commentary, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has voiced concerns over the 'weaponization' of judiciary access. He contends this trend poses a significant challenge to India's governance and democratic values.

Addressing students at the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership, Dhankhar took an apparent swipe at the judicial system, noting advisories from bodies lacking jurisdiction or authority. He questioned if institutions are indeed operating within their defined domains.

Dhankhar also criticized parliamentary procedures like the 'whip', perceiving them as restrictions on expression. He lamented that Parliament, once a 'temple of democracy,' is now akin to a 'wrestling ground' lacking decorum and dignity.

