Court Delivers Balanced Justice in Minor's Assault Case
A Delhi court sentenced a man accused of assaulting a minor to five years in prison, which he has already served. The verdict highlighted the importance of proportional sentencing, balancing justice, and rehabilitation. Compensation was awarded to the survivor, reflecting the gravity of the crime and societal protection needs.
A Delhi court delivered a crucial ruling on a sensitive case of assault involving a minor, sentencing the convict to five years, a term he has already served.
The verdict emphasized adherence to judicial principles and the need for proportional punishment, acknowledging the significant betrayal of trust displayed by the convict.
The court compensated the survivor with Rs 8.25 lakh, ensuring justice while highlighting the broader societal directive to protect and rehabilitate offenders equitably.
