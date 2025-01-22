Left Menu

Envoy Heads to Middle East to Monitor Gaza Ceasefire

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to the Middle East to inspect Gaza ceasefire compliance and monitor areas like Netzarim and the Philadelphi corridor. Qatar plays a crucial role in the ceasefire deal with Israel and Hamas, and Witkoff hints at broader regional normalization with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:22 IST
The United States is ramping up its involvement in the Middle East ceasefire efforts, with President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, announcing plans to travel to the region. His mission is to join an inspection team focused on ensuring ceasefire compliance along the Gaza Strip.

During an interview with Fox News, Witkoff emphasized Qatar's significant contributions in brokering the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. have established a communications hub in Cairo to mitigate potential conflicts, reflecting diplomatic efforts for stabilization.

Witkoff also noted that expanding the region's normalization with Israel remains a goal, with Qatar spotlighted as a pivotal nation. His comments mark the first confirmation of U.S. on-ground involvement to uphold the ceasefire agreement, underscoring evolving diplomatic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

