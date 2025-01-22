Left Menu

Gurugram Police Foil Robbery Plot, Arrest Seven Suspects

Gurugram police arrested seven individuals allegedly planning a company robbery in IMT Manesar. They seized weapons and vehicles used in the operation. The accused, from Uttar Pradesh, plotted behind a kiosk before being caught. An FIR was filed, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:40 IST
Gurugram Police Foil Robbery Plot, Arrest Seven Suspects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough, Gurugram police apprehended seven individuals who were allegedly conspiring to execute a robbery at a company by taking its security personnel hostage at gunpoint. The arrests were made based on credible intelligence received by the Crime Unit, Manesar, led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar.

The police seized a country-made pistol, one cartridge, a motorcycle, a hammer, and an iron cutting blade from the suspects. They were intercepted behind a kiosk in Sector 11, Manesar, with a CNG auto rickshaw and a motorcycle, as per officials.

Those detained include Rinku, Sonu, Kalu, Rajender, and Badal, hailing from Aligarh, and Nanak Chand and Reshampal alias Golu from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to assess any prior criminal records of those arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

