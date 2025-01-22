Left Menu

Congress to Lead Long March for Kailashahar's Safety

The Congress is organizing a march to the Tripura border, demanding the repair or construction of an embankment near Kailashahar to protect against flooding. Concerns have risen due to Bangladesh's embankment construction. The party urges the government for swift action to prevent future flood damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:24 IST
Congress to Lead Long March for Kailashahar's Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is preparing to launch a long march to the international border in Tripura's Unakoti district, seeking repairs to a critical embankment or the construction of a new one to safeguard Kailashahar town, according to a statement by a party MLA on Wednesday.

During the winter assembly session, Congress MLA Birajit Sinha raised concerns with Chief Minister Manik Saha about Bangladesh's construction of an embankment near Tripura's Rangauti area. Sinha noted that local residents feared the impact of this structure, warning that it could lead to flooding in several parts of Kailashahar if no action is taken.

The Congress's Unakoti district committee has planned a 'border abhijyan' or long march to the border on January 25, to push for immediate embankment improvements. Sinha highlighted the urgency, emphasizing that the central and state governments must act swiftly to safeguard the area from potential flood risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025