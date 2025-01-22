Congress to Lead Long March for Kailashahar's Safety

The Congress party is preparing to launch a long march to the international border in Tripura's Unakoti district, seeking repairs to a critical embankment or the construction of a new one to safeguard Kailashahar town, according to a statement by a party MLA on Wednesday.

During the winter assembly session, Congress MLA Birajit Sinha raised concerns with Chief Minister Manik Saha about Bangladesh's construction of an embankment near Tripura's Rangauti area. Sinha noted that local residents feared the impact of this structure, warning that it could lead to flooding in several parts of Kailashahar if no action is taken.

The Congress's Unakoti district committee has planned a 'border abhijyan' or long march to the border on January 25, to push for immediate embankment improvements. Sinha highlighted the urgency, emphasizing that the central and state governments must act swiftly to safeguard the area from potential flood risks.

