Left Menu

Diplomatic Delicacy: Modi and Yunus Navigate India-Bangladesh Relations

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus met to address strained bilateral relations after Sheikh Hasina's departure. The dialogue focused on avoiding inflammatory rhetoric, fostering a positive relationship, and addressing regional security and minority protection concerns amid challenging political dynamics in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:53 IST
Diplomatic Delicacy: Modi and Yunus Navigate India-Bangladesh Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal diplomatic exchange, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's interim chief adviser, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, engaged in dialogue to mend strained ties between the neighboring nations. The crucial meeting unfolded on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, following the political departure of Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of avoiding rhetoric that could harm bilateral relations, as communicated by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Yunus, assuming leadership after massive protests, assured Modi of building a constructive rapport, highlighting Bangladesh's intent to work collaboratively with India.

Amid dialogues on extradition requests and regional security, Modi reaffirmed India's stance on supporting a democratic and inclusive Bangladeshi society. Both leaders acknowledged the need to stabilize relations, addressing concerns over the treatment of minority Hindus in Bangladesh as part of their broader geopolitical discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025