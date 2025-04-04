Diplomatic Delicacy: Modi and Yunus Navigate India-Bangladesh Relations

In a pivotal diplomatic exchange, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's interim chief adviser, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, engaged in dialogue to mend strained ties between the neighboring nations. The crucial meeting unfolded on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, following the political departure of Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of avoiding rhetoric that could harm bilateral relations, as communicated by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Yunus, assuming leadership after massive protests, assured Modi of building a constructive rapport, highlighting Bangladesh's intent to work collaboratively with India.

Amid dialogues on extradition requests and regional security, Modi reaffirmed India's stance on supporting a democratic and inclusive Bangladeshi society. Both leaders acknowledged the need to stabilize relations, addressing concerns over the treatment of minority Hindus in Bangladesh as part of their broader geopolitical discussions.

