Boosting Border Security: U.S. Deploys Additional Troops

The United States military is set to bolster its presence at the Mexican border by dispatching approximately 1,000 additional active-duty troops. This move comes just days after President Donald Trump enacted an executive order addressing immigration policies.

An anonymous official disclosed this development but did not specify the exact timing for the deployment. These new troops will be integrated with the thousands of National Guard members already active at the border.

The decision reflects the administration's ongoing strategy to reinforce border security in light of evolving immigration challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)