Arrest in Grisly Case of Blackmail and Assault

A 55-year-old man has been apprehended by police for the alleged rape of a woman over an eight-month period, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Mukund alias Pappi, reportedly forced the 30-year-old victim to engage in further non-consensual acts with an associate who remains at large. Mukund, exploiting his friendship with the woman's husband, utilized the situation to enter their home repeatedly.

The victim reported that the ordeal began when Mukund filmed her surreptitiously during a private moment and used the footage to blackmail her into submission. Multiple assaults followed, culminating in relentless abuse and coercion. An FIR has been filed, and police are actively searching for the second suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)