Arrest in Grisly Case of Blackmail and Assault

A 55-year-old man named Mukund alias Pappi, from Nuh, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman for over eight months and coercing her into relations with his friend. The accused blackmailed the woman by threatening to release a secretly filmed video of her. Police are pursuing the accomplice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man has been apprehended by police for the alleged rape of a woman over an eight-month period, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Mukund alias Pappi, reportedly forced the 30-year-old victim to engage in further non-consensual acts with an associate who remains at large. Mukund, exploiting his friendship with the woman's husband, utilized the situation to enter their home repeatedly.

The victim reported that the ordeal began when Mukund filmed her surreptitiously during a private moment and used the footage to blackmail her into submission. Multiple assaults followed, culminating in relentless abuse and coercion. An FIR has been filed, and police are actively searching for the second suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

