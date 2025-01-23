Left Menu

Outrage and Arrest: Shopkeeper Accused of Assault in Birbhum

A shopkeeper in Birbhum district, West Bengal, was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl who visited his store to buy chocolates. The incident sparked local outrage, leading residents to block a road demanding justice. The accused was apprehended after fleeing the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suri | Updated: 23-01-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 00:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shopkeeper in West Bengal's Birbhum district was taken into custody after accusations emerged of his involvement in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. The incident reportedly happened when the victim visited the store to purchase chocolates, according to a senior police officer.

The local community expressed anger following the report, with many residents staging a protest by blocking roads and calling for the shopkeeper's immediate arrest. The accused had initially managed to elude capture but was apprehended the following day, police said.

Locals and the victim's neighbors claimed that the quick response from the authorities was essential in addressing the community's concerns and securing justice for the young girl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

