Hamas' Hold on Gaza: A Ceasefire's Complex Aftermath

Following a ceasefire with Israel, Hamas is solidifying its control over Gaza by managing aid, securing streets, and clearing war debris. Despite Israeli efforts to weaken it, Hamas remains dominant, posing challenges to peace efforts, as leadership discussions and potential governance models unfold.

Updated: 23-01-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 01:12 IST
In the aftermath of a ceasefire with Israel, Hamas officials are actively clearing rubble and securing aid convoys in Gaza, asserting their governance over the war-torn region. This move underscores Hamas' enduring control, challenging the notion that its power has been significantly diminished by Israeli military action.

Sources indicate that despite significant Israeli efforts to dismantle its leadership and operations, Hamas remains deeply entrenched in the region's political and security infrastructure. The group not only tackles security concerns but also coordinates with international bodies to ensure the provision of essential services to residents.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has staunchly opposed any future role for Hamas in Gaza's leadership, proposed governance models and leadership negotiations are ongoing, with international players contemplating various frameworks for potential stability and reconstruction of the enclave.

