Colombian President Visits Turbulent Haiti Amid Gang Conflict
Colombian President Gustavo Petro made a historic visit to Haiti's city of Jacmel amidst Haiti's struggle with armed gangs. His meeting with Haitian officials aimed at strengthening ties and addressing security challenges. Petro emphasized unity, criticizing the U.S. immigration policies affecting Haitians, Venezuelans, and Colombians.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visit to Haiti's Jacmel marks a significant diplomatic engagement amidst the Caribbean nation's escalating conflict with armed gangs. This rare foreign diplomatic visit highlights the pressing security challenges faced by Haiti, a country grappling with widened gang influence and food shortages.
Arriving in Jacmel, away from the embattled capital, Petro met with Haitian officials, including Leslie Voltaire, who leads the transitional presidential council. The discussions aimed to bolster bilateral ties, particularly focusing on security and economic cooperation, although specific outcomes from the talks remain undisclosed.
Petro also condemned the United States' tightening immigration policies impacting Haitians and other nationalities, advocating for regional unity to confront shared challenges. His visit comes as the U.N. Security Council deliberates on enhancing support for Haiti, which faces a severe crisis due to gang violence and underfunded security missions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
