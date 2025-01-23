Ukraine's Night Defence: A Drone Showdown
Ukraine's military successfully intercepted 57 out of 92 drones launched by Russian forces in an overnight attack, with an additional 27 drones neutralized through electronic jamming.
Ukraine's defense forces successfully neutralized a significant portion of drones launched by Russia in an overnight offensive, according to Kyiv's air force report on Thursday.
The military managed to shoot down 57 out of the 92 drones, demonstrating their effective aerial defense capabilities.
Additionally, 27 drones were rendered ineffective through electronic jamming, preventing any potential damage.
