Massive Crackdown on Violations Ahead of Delhi Elections

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, over 500 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations have been registered. In an intensified clampdown, authorities have cracked down on illegal activities, making significant seizures of arms, liquor, drugs, and illicit cash. Polling is scheduled for February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:23 IST
  • India

In the lead-up to the Delhi assembly elections, authorities have registered more than 500 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct, highlighting a tense pre-election atmosphere in the national capital.

Law enforcement agencies have been vigilant, confiscating 270 illegal firearms, 372 cartridges, over 44,000 liters of liquor, and more than 110 kilograms of drugs. These heightened efforts are part of a concerted push to curb illicit activities such as smuggling across border checkpoints.

Additionally, cash totaling Rs 4.56 crore and 37.39 kilograms of silver have been seized. The intensified security measures follow an uptick in arrests, with nearly 18,000 people apprehended for various offenses. The polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi is set to take place on February 5, with outcomes set for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

