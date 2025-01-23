Court Examines Amit Shah Remark on B R Ambedkar

A witness presented a statement in the MP-MLA court regarding a complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments about the Constitution's architect, B R Ambedkar, during a Lok Sabha session, a lawyer reported.

The complaint was filed by Ramkhelawan, who appeared in the court on January 7, arguing that Shah's comments on December 17, 2024, were offensive to many who revered Ambedkar. His lawyer, Jay Prakash, confirmed the recording of Suman Devi's testimony and that the significant remarks deeply hurt sentiments.

The court noted that despite filing a letter with the police on December 24, there had been no action. The court directed Ramkhelawan to produce two witnesses, setting January 23 for further testimonies, and scheduled February 7 for another witness.

