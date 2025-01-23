High-Stakes Diplomacy: India's Foreign Secretary Visits Beijing

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will embark on a crucial two-day visit to Beijing starting Sunday. This high-profile trip marks the second official visit from India to China in under two months.

Last week, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval engaged in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi under the Special Representatives dialogue, a framework aimed at resolving the longstanding boundary dispute between the two nations. This dialogue, along with other diplomatic efforts, resulted in last year's disengagement agreement for friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The upcoming meetings underline the recent commitment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to foster political, economic, and cultural ties. As Misri's visit approaches, the complexities of India-China relations remain at the forefront. New Delhi emphasizes the necessity of equilibrium in the face of rising tensions and challenges posed by differing socio-political systems.

