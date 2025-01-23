Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: India's Foreign Secretary Visits Beijing

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Beijing follows recent high-level diplomatic engagements. His visit aims to advance India-China relations through the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism. These efforts follow discussions by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to address boundary disputes and explore deeper cross-border cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:46 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: India's Foreign Secretary Visits Beijing
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will embark on a crucial two-day visit to Beijing starting Sunday. This high-profile trip marks the second official visit from India to China in under two months.

Last week, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval engaged in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi under the Special Representatives dialogue, a framework aimed at resolving the longstanding boundary dispute between the two nations. This dialogue, along with other diplomatic efforts, resulted in last year's disengagement agreement for friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The upcoming meetings underline the recent commitment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to foster political, economic, and cultural ties. As Misri's visit approaches, the complexities of India-China relations remain at the forefront. New Delhi emphasizes the necessity of equilibrium in the face of rising tensions and challenges posed by differing socio-political systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025