Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Apartheid-Era Victims Sue South African President

Families and survivors of apartheid-era political crimes in South Africa are suing President Cyril Ramaphosa for around 167 million rand, claiming the government failed to investigate or deliver justice. They demand a commission to probe political interference that suppressed inquiries into historic atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:50 IST
Justice Delayed: Apartheid-Era Victims Sue South African President
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark legal move, twenty-five families and survivors of apartheid-era political crimes have taken action against South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Alleging governmental incompetence in addressing past wrongdoings, the group seeks 167 million rand ($9 million) in damages, citing lack of justice and failed investigations.

The case, filed at the High Court in Pretoria and supported by the Foundation for Human Rights, demands a thorough inquiry into the 'political interference' that obstructed progress on hundreds of historic crimes. The plaintiffs urge for comprehensive investigations and prosecutions for the serious offences stemming from South Africa's past.

Representatives for Ramaphosa maintain that the president has always honored legal processes, rejecting claims of interference. Nonetheless, the call for justice highlights lingering tensions over unresolved apartheid-era grievances, stoking public debate on accountability and reconciliation in post-apartheid South Africa's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025