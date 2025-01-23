Justice Delayed: Apartheid-Era Victims Sue South African President

In a landmark legal move, twenty-five families and survivors of apartheid-era political crimes have taken action against South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Alleging governmental incompetence in addressing past wrongdoings, the group seeks 167 million rand ($9 million) in damages, citing lack of justice and failed investigations.

The case, filed at the High Court in Pretoria and supported by the Foundation for Human Rights, demands a thorough inquiry into the 'political interference' that obstructed progress on hundreds of historic crimes. The plaintiffs urge for comprehensive investigations and prosecutions for the serious offences stemming from South Africa's past.

Representatives for Ramaphosa maintain that the president has always honored legal processes, rejecting claims of interference. Nonetheless, the call for justice highlights lingering tensions over unresolved apartheid-era grievances, stoking public debate on accountability and reconciliation in post-apartheid South Africa's governance.

