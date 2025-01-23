Left Menu

Delhi Police Seizes Rs 23 Lakh in Cash Ahead of Polls

Delhi Police have seized Rs 23 lakh during routine vehicle inspections near Chacha Nehru Hospital in Geeta Colony. The cash was discovered in a car driven by Krishanpal Jain, who hails from Chhatarpur. The case has been forwarded to the Income Tax Department for election-related investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:01 IST
Delhi Police Seizes Rs 23 Lakh in Cash Ahead of Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a routine vehicle check near Chacha Nehru Hospital in Delhi's Geeta Colony, police unearthed cash amounting to Rs 23 lakh, according to an official statement made on Thursday.

The law enforcement operation, conducted Wednesday night, was part of heightened security measures preceding the upcoming Assembly elections.

The cash was found in a car driven by 69-year-old Krishanpal Jain, a Chhatarpur resident. Police reported that the car is registered in the name of Jain's son. Given the substantial amount exceeding Rs 10 lakh, the issue has been escalated to the Income Tax Department for scrutiny under financial norms applicable to elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025