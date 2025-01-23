Delhi Police Seizes Rs 23 Lakh in Cash Ahead of Polls
Delhi Police have seized Rs 23 lakh during routine vehicle inspections near Chacha Nehru Hospital in Geeta Colony. The cash was discovered in a car driven by Krishanpal Jain, who hails from Chhatarpur. The case has been forwarded to the Income Tax Department for election-related investigation.
During a routine vehicle check near Chacha Nehru Hospital in Delhi's Geeta Colony, police unearthed cash amounting to Rs 23 lakh, according to an official statement made on Thursday.
The law enforcement operation, conducted Wednesday night, was part of heightened security measures preceding the upcoming Assembly elections.
The cash was found in a car driven by 69-year-old Krishanpal Jain, a Chhatarpur resident. Police reported that the car is registered in the name of Jain's son. Given the substantial amount exceeding Rs 10 lakh, the issue has been escalated to the Income Tax Department for scrutiny under financial norms applicable to elections.
