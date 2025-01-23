Left Menu

Heritage Triumphs: Tungsten Auction Halted in Tamil Nadu

The Indian government canceled the auction of the Nayakkarpatti tungsten block near cultural and biodiversity sites in Tamil Nadu. This decision followed appeals from local communities and political leaders to prevent mining activities that could harm the region's heritage and biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:07 IST
Heritage Triumphs: Tungsten Auction Halted in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

In a move reflecting the importance of environmental and cultural preservation, the government has canceled the auction of Tamil Nadu's Nayakkarpatti tungsten mineral block. This decision comes as a relief to local communities and leaders who have voiced concerns about the proximity of the mining site to biodiversity zones.

The announcement followed a meeting between coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy and representatives of the Ambalakarars community. The delegates emphasized the need to protect the Arittapatti Biodiversity site and accompanying cultural heritage, a sentiment supported by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The government's action underscores a commitment to preserve India's natural and cultural treasures under current leadership. Despite earlier bids and plans for exploration by Hindustan Zinc Ltd, the block will no longer be available for mining, marking a victory for conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025