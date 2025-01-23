Tragedy on the Tracks: Nepal Mourns Train Accident Victims
Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba expressed sorrow over a train accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, which killed 13, including seven Nepalese. She urged India to ensure the injured receive proper care. The incident involved passengers being run over by another train on adjacent tracks.
Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic train accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, where 13 people died, including seven Nepalese nationals.
In a message on Facebook, written in Nepali, Minister Rana refrained from specifying the Nepalese casualties, instead advocating for the provision of medical care for the injured by Indian authorities. She conveyed her condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured individuals.
Minister Rana contacted ambassadors of both nations to discuss coordination for the treatment and repatriation of the deceased. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively liaising with Indian authorities, including the Nepalese embassy, to address the situation.
