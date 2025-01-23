Left Menu

Jharkhand Court Delivers Justice: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime

A Jharkhand court has sentenced Bidhan Chandra Chaudhary to life imprisonment until death for raping two minors. The incident took place in Godda district when the children were playing near Chaudhary's residence. A fine was also imposed, with additional jail time for default.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Godda | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Godda district court in Jharkhand has sentenced Bidhan Chandra Chaudhary to life imprisonment till death in a case involving the rape of two minor girls. The harrowing incident, which took place two years ago, highlights the need for stringent measures against such crimes.

Under the jurisdiction of the Motia police outpost, the crime occurred when the minors were playing near Chaudhary's premises. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict, mandating an additional two years of imprisonment for failure to pay.

The sentencing also includes seven years under the POCSO Act with a further Rs 1 lakh fine. Should Chaudhary default on this payment, he faces another year in jail. The sentences will run concurrently, ensuring a significant period of incarceration for the convict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

