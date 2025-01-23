Left Menu

Stabbing Spree in South London: Multiple Injured

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing five people in south London. The victims, aged in their 20s to 50s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred in Croydon, near an Asda supermarket. Authorities believe those involved were acquainted, posing no risk to the public.

Updated: 23-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:49 IST
A suspect has been detained following a stabbing spree that left five people injured in south London on Thursday morning, according to emergency services.

The Metropolitan Police reported that victims, men aged in their 20s, 30s, and 50s, were hospitalized with stab wounds considered non-life-threatening. The attack happened at an industrial park in Croydon, close to an Asda supermarket.

A 30-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon. He also sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to hospital.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, south London's local policing commander, suggested that those involved knew each other, mitigating fears of a broader threat to the public. The London Ambulance Service dispatched multiple resources to the scene, including a major trauma team.

The incident coincided with the sentencing of a teenager in Southport, who fatally stabbed three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed summer dance class earlier this year.

