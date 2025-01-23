Left Menu

High-Speed Chase: Cattle Smugglers Nabbed on Expressway

In Nuh district, police arrested two cattle smugglers after a 5 km chase on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The officer reports, due to a punctured tire, the smugglers propelled the canter truck forward, ultimately abandoning it. Sixteen surviving cattle were sent to a shelter while one smuggler remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:14 IST
In a daring high-speed pursuit, law enforcement officers from Nuh district successfully apprehended two individuals accused of cattle smuggling on the bustling Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The incident reportedly unfolded during a routine night patrol, leading to a dramatic 5 km chase.

According to authorities, the smugglers attempted to escape despite the truck's front tire being severely punctured, propelling their vehicle with considerable speed until the wheel rim was exposed. The suspects allegedly ignored police barricades, prompting a swift response from the police chase team.

Ultimately, the truck was abandoned in a green belt area, as the accused attempted a futile escape on foot. Police managed to capture two suspects, identified as residents of local villages, while another evaded arrest. Sixteen surviving cattle were transferred to a local shelter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

