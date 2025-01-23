Exemplary Punishment Promised in Punjab Parading Case

The Punjab State Women Commission chaired by Raj Lali Gill, alongside Kanwardeep Singh of the State Child Rights Commission, has vowed to deliver exemplary punishment to those involved in the degrading act of parading a woman and her three daughters with blackened faces and placards labeling them as thieves.

Gill and Singh have assured comprehensive support for the victims and emphasized the necessity of strict actions against the perpetrators, urging the police to ensure no one involved goes unpunished.

In a meeting with Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, they reviewed the arrests made so far, confirming that three individuals have been apprehended concerning this appalling incident, which occurred following unproven accusations of garment theft in an industrial area.

(With inputs from agencies.)