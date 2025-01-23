Left Menu

Exemplary Punishment Promised in Punjab Parading Case

Raj Lali Gill and Kanwardeep Singh from Punjab's commissions assure strict actions against those involved in humiliating a woman and her daughters falsely accused of theft. Three arrests made. They pledge full support to the victims and demand police leave no one accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:27 IST
Exemplary Punishment Promised in Punjab Parading Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab State Women Commission chaired by Raj Lali Gill, alongside Kanwardeep Singh of the State Child Rights Commission, has vowed to deliver exemplary punishment to those involved in the degrading act of parading a woman and her three daughters with blackened faces and placards labeling them as thieves.

Gill and Singh have assured comprehensive support for the victims and emphasized the necessity of strict actions against the perpetrators, urging the police to ensure no one involved goes unpunished.

In a meeting with Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, they reviewed the arrests made so far, confirming that three individuals have been apprehended concerning this appalling incident, which occurred following unproven accusations of garment theft in an industrial area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025