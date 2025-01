Trump's Overhaul: Ending DEI Programs and Reshaping Federal Bureacracy

President Donald Trump is pushing to implement significant changes in federal bureaucracy. His administration's focus is on dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, which he contends have unfairly discriminated against some Americans.

Trump's recent speech at the World Economic Forum emphasized a shift to a 'merit-based' system, signaling deep changes to hiring practices and potentially sidelining over 150 national security and foreign policy officials.

As federal hiring freezes take effect, civil rights advocates express concern over the broader implications. This restructuring, including the rescinding of a 1965 order on affirmative action, reflects Trump's comprehensive strategy to overhaul bureaucratic norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)