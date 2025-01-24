Left Menu

Moscow Mayor Reports Successful Defense Against Drone Attacks

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that air defence units successfully repelled two drone attacks targeting Moscow. Drones were intercepted southeast and south of the city. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage. Specialist teams have been deployed to the areas to assess the situation.

Updated: 24-01-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 04:07 IST
Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, announced early Friday that air defence units had successfully repelled two separate drone attacks aimed at the capital.

Using the Telegram messaging app, Sobyanin stated that air defence units southeast of Moscow engaged a group of drones, though the exact number was not disclosed. Separately, two drones were shot down by air defences south of the city.

According to Sobyanin, there were no casualties or damages reported from the incidents. Specialist teams have been sent to the locations to evaluate the sites and ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

