Sanctuary City Shock: ICE Raids Controversy in Newark

U.S. immigration agents carried out a controversial raid in Newark, New Jersey, detaining undocumented migrants as well as U.S. citizens. The raid has sparked criticism from Newark's mayor, Ras Baraka, who decried the violation of citizens' rights and highlighted the city's sanctuary policies.

The operation comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's stricter immigration policies, aiming to deport millions of illegal immigrants. Trump's administration has issued several executive orders to enforce these measures, challenging sanctuary jurisdictions like Newark.

During the raid, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents reportedly detained a U.S. military veteran. Mayor Baraka condemned the apparent rights violations and affirmed that Newark will not tolerate unlawful actions against its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)