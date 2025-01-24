Massive Chemical Bust: Inside the Thane Godown Raid

In a significant crackdown on illegal chemical storage, police in Maharashtra's Thane district raided 30 godowns, seizing hazardous chemicals valued at Rs 10 crore, officials confirmed on Friday.

The operation led to the registration of a case against the owner, Bajirao Chikne, under various laws including Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Environmental Protection Act, and Petrochemical Acts, according to law enforcement.

Conducted on Wednesday evening in the Purna area of Bhiwandi town, the raid revealed the illegal and unsafe storage of numerous chemical brands, with the owner disregarding potential hazards by not taking necessary precautions or securing required permits.

(With inputs from agencies.)