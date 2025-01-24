Tragic Fall: Debt-Driven Despair at Mantri Mall
T C Manjunath, 55, died by suicide at a mall in Malleswaram due to financial distress. Debt from his failing electronics shop is suspected to have driven him to jump from the second floor. Police found a note absolving others of responsibility.
A tragic incident unfolded in Malleswaram's Mantri Mall when 55-year-old T C Manjunath ended his life by jumping from the second floor. The incident, reported by police on Friday, happened around 9 pm on Thursday.
Manjunath, a resident of Ullal Upanagar, left a note in his pocket stating no one was responsible for his death. Security guards rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
Initial police investigations reveal Manjunath was experiencing severe financial distress due to his electronics shop operating at a loss. A senior officer suggested this financial burden may have compelled his drastic action. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are continuing their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
