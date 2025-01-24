Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Debt-Driven Despair at Mantri Mall

T C Manjunath, 55, died by suicide at a mall in Malleswaram due to financial distress. Debt from his failing electronics shop is suspected to have driven him to jump from the second floor. Police found a note absolving others of responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:03 IST
Tragic Fall: Debt-Driven Despair at Mantri Mall
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Malleswaram's Mantri Mall when 55-year-old T C Manjunath ended his life by jumping from the second floor. The incident, reported by police on Friday, happened around 9 pm on Thursday.

Manjunath, a resident of Ullal Upanagar, left a note in his pocket stating no one was responsible for his death. Security guards rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Initial police investigations reveal Manjunath was experiencing severe financial distress due to his electronics shop operating at a loss. A senior officer suggested this financial burden may have compelled his drastic action. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025