Border Apprehension: Bangladeshi Migrants Halted in Meghalaya

In a significant development, two Bangladeshi women were apprehended in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district while attempting to cross back into their homeland. The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted the women along with their children, officials confirmed on Friday.

The detainees were returning from Bengaluru, where the women managed to secure jobs as domestic helps after entering India illegally a few months prior. Their journey home was thwarted when the BSF intervened as they attempted to traverse the international border.

The arrested individuals were subsequently transferred to the district police, marking the beginning of necessary legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the children have been placed in juvenile welfare homes for their protection and welfare.

