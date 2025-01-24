Border Apprehension: Bangladeshi Migrants Halted in Meghalaya
Two Bangladeshi women and their children were detained in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills while attempting to return to Bangladesh. They were apprehended by the BSF and handed over to the district police for legal action. The women had entered India illegally and worked as domestic helpers in Bengaluru.
In a significant development, two Bangladeshi women were apprehended in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district while attempting to cross back into their homeland. The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted the women along with their children, officials confirmed on Friday.
The detainees were returning from Bengaluru, where the women managed to secure jobs as domestic helps after entering India illegally a few months prior. Their journey home was thwarted when the BSF intervened as they attempted to traverse the international border.
The arrested individuals were subsequently transferred to the district police, marking the beginning of necessary legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the children have been placed in juvenile welfare homes for their protection and welfare.
