Brewery Controversy Brews Over Water Concerns in Kerala Village
Revathi Babu K, president of Elappully grama panchayat, expressed strong opposition to a new brewery plant in the village. She criticized the Kerala government's decision, citing concerns over water usage and potential groundwater depletion. The Chief Minister defended the decision, ensuring water needs would be met without causing scarcity.
24-01-2025
In a heated dispute, Revathi Babu K, president of Elappully grama panchayat, voiced her opposition to the proposed brewery in the village, raising alarms about its substantial water requirements.
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defends the brewery plan, which has sparked local concern due to potential water shortages.
Despite assurances from the government regarding adequate water supply, villagers remain skeptical and consider legal action to halt the project.
