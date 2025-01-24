Tragic Blast at Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Claims Life
A devastating explosion at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district resulted in the death of one individual, while rescue operations for 10 missing employees continue. The blast caused a roof collapse, trapping several workers. Five people have been rescued, with rescue teams en route for further assistance.
A significant tragedy unfolded in Maharashtra's Bhandara district when an explosion at an ordnance factory resulted in one casualty and left multiple employees unaccounted for. Rescue teams are diligently searching for the missing workers, amid challenging conditions.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences online, following reports that 13 to 14 employees were trapped after the blast caused a structural collapse. Efforts to rescue the workers are in full swing, with a state disaster response team heading to the site for support.
The explosion occurred in the LTP section of the factory, where 14 employees were engaged at the time. So far, three individuals have been rescued alive, while the search continues for others. Authorities, including the district collector and local police, are on-site coordinating emergency operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
