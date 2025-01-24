Left Menu

Hamas' Hostage Release Plan Fuels Ceasefire Hopes

Hamas plans to release 33 hostages in Gaza on Saturday as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel. The agreement involves exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, aiming to end the 15-month Gaza war. Earlier announcements indicated release delays and coordination challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a recent announcement, Hamas confirmed the imminent release of hostages held in Gaza as part of a broader ceasefire deal with Israel. This move, set for Saturday, marks a significant step in the ongoing peace negotiations aiming to put an end to the 15-month conflict in the region.

Hamas disclosed that 33 hostages would be freed over the coming weeks. The agreement involves a prisoner exchange with Israel, where Palestinian detainees will be released. The deal is part of a multi-phase plan intended to de-escalate tensions that have gripped Gaza.

Initial plans had projected the release to occur on Sunday. However, the head of Hamas' prisoners' media office, Nahed Al-Fakhouri, adjusted this timeline, setting Saturday as the revised date. This development aligns with the broader goals outlined in the ceasefire accord, initiated earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

