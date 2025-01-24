Hamas' Hostage Release Plan Fuels Ceasefire Hopes
Hamas plans to release 33 hostages in Gaza on Saturday as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel. The agreement involves exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, aiming to end the 15-month Gaza war. Earlier announcements indicated release delays and coordination challenges.
In a recent announcement, Hamas confirmed the imminent release of hostages held in Gaza as part of a broader ceasefire deal with Israel. This move, set for Saturday, marks a significant step in the ongoing peace negotiations aiming to put an end to the 15-month conflict in the region.
Hamas disclosed that 33 hostages would be freed over the coming weeks. The agreement involves a prisoner exchange with Israel, where Palestinian detainees will be released. The deal is part of a multi-phase plan intended to de-escalate tensions that have gripped Gaza.
Initial plans had projected the release to occur on Sunday. However, the head of Hamas' prisoners' media office, Nahed Al-Fakhouri, adjusted this timeline, setting Saturday as the revised date. This development aligns with the broader goals outlined in the ceasefire accord, initiated earlier this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza war: UN World Food Programme condemns Israeli attack on aid convoy
Blaze Erupts at Indore Oil Warehouse
India is not only young country but also country of skilled youths: PM Modi at diaspora convention in Bhubaneswar.
We are not only mother of democracy, but democracy is part of our lives: PM Modi in Bhubaneswar.
Family Tragedy: Brotherly Conflict Ends in Tragic Death