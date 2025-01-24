Left Menu

Fugitive Nabbed in Multi-Crore Vaccine Scam

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has apprehended Prafulla Kumar Nayak for his role in a Rs 15 crore fraud case related to fake vaccine transportation contracts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through impersonation and deceit, Nayak lured victims with falsified government work orders.

  • India

A fugitive involved in a Rs 15 crore fraud case has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, marking a significant breakthrough in a pandemic-era scam.

Prafulla Kumar Nayak, the detained suspect, had been masquerading as a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare officer. He exploited his fake identity to swindle victims by offering them fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine transportation contracts, based on an official statement by the Economic Offences Wing.

The investigation into the case, originating from a complaint in 2022, unveiled a network of deceit involving multiple accomplices, including Hermenn Sabherwal, the kingpin. Investigators found that Nayak facilitated access to Nirman Bhawan, misled victims with counterfeit work orders, and managed finances through front organizations.

