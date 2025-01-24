Anzhelika Khan's Sanctions Appeal Rejected

Anzhelika Khan, the wife of prominent Ukrainian-Russian businessman German Khan, faced a legal setback on Friday when her appeal against British sanctions was rejected. The sanctions were imposed in April 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Khan argued that she played no role in Russian politics and did not have any influence over the Russian government. She claimed that the sanctions against her were unjust and illegal.

Despite these arguments, her appeal was initially dismissed in February 2024. On Friday, the Court of Appeal in London upheld the dismissal, leaving the sanctions in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)