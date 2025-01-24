Left Menu

Anzhelika Khan's Sanctions Appeal Rejected

Anzhelika Khan, wife of Ukrainian-Russian businessman German Khan, lost her appeal against British sanctions related to Russia's Ukraine invasion. Despite claims of having no political influence, her appeal was dismissed in February 2024 and rejected again by the Court of Appeal in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:55 IST
Anzhelika Khan's Sanctions Appeal Rejected
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Anzhelika Khan, the wife of prominent Ukrainian-Russian businessman German Khan, faced a legal setback on Friday when her appeal against British sanctions was rejected. The sanctions were imposed in April 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Khan argued that she played no role in Russian politics and did not have any influence over the Russian government. She claimed that the sanctions against her were unjust and illegal.

Despite these arguments, her appeal was initially dismissed in February 2024. On Friday, the Court of Appeal in London upheld the dismissal, leaving the sanctions in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025