Trump's Bureaucratic Shake-Up: Federal Workforce in Limbo

In a startling move, U.S. President Donald Trump has set a frenetic pace in remolding the federal workforce, promptly acting to oust hundreds of government employees. His administration aims to further extend these activities to affect thousands more who were appointed by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

The measures have been met with widespread disbelief and anxiety across federal agencies. Notably, Trump's swift dismissal of key personnel, including the head of the National Security Council, whose 160-strong staff were sent home, has sent ripples of concern through Washington.

Trump's executive order to reclassify job statuses has sparked a lawsuit from the National Treasury Employees Union, asserting that the move applies unfair employment rules. The executive order threatens job security by making it easier to fire career civil servants, escalating tensions among the federal workforce.

