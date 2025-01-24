Left Menu

Trump's Bureaucratic Shake-Up: Federal Workforce in Limbo

President Trump rapidly initiates sweeping changes affecting the U.S. government workforce, aiming to dismiss or marginalize many federal employees, including thousands appointed by President Biden. His controversial moves, including executive orders, have left many employees uncertain about their future, prompting fears and legal challenges from unions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:41 IST
Trump's Bureaucratic Shake-Up: Federal Workforce in Limbo
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a startling move, U.S. President Donald Trump has set a frenetic pace in remolding the federal workforce, promptly acting to oust hundreds of government employees. His administration aims to further extend these activities to affect thousands more who were appointed by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

The measures have been met with widespread disbelief and anxiety across federal agencies. Notably, Trump's swift dismissal of key personnel, including the head of the National Security Council, whose 160-strong staff were sent home, has sent ripples of concern through Washington.

Trump's executive order to reclassify job statuses has sparked a lawsuit from the National Treasury Employees Union, asserting that the move applies unfair employment rules. The executive order threatens job security by making it easier to fire career civil servants, escalating tensions among the federal workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025