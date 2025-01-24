Notorious Shooter Caught: Inside the Chhenu Gang's Violent Feud

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Shoaib, a notorious shooter from the Chhenu gang, known for his involvement in the murder of a gym trainer in Trilokpuri.

In a determined operation, law enforcement conducted several interstate raids across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, which culminated in Shoaib's arrest. Shoaib played a key role in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Ravi Yadav at a bonfire gathering in Trilokpuri's Chhota Park on December 12.

Ravi Yadav succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, sparking an investigation by the Kalyanpuri Police Station. While initial arrests were made, Shoaib managed to evade capture until now. The murder is reportedly linked to a gang-related revenge plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)