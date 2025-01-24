Israel Extends Military Presence in Southern Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Agreement Challenges
Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon beyond the ceasefire deadline as the terms of an agreement with Hezbollah remain unfulfilled. This deal, brokered by the U.S. and France, aimed to end hostilities between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah. Israeli forces will withdraw once the Lebanese army enforces the agreement.
In a significant development, Israeli forces are set to continue their presence in southern Lebanon beyond the Monday deadline stipulated by a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The Israeli prime minister's office announced this decision on Friday, citing an incomplete implementation of the accord's conditions.
The agreement, which came into effect at the end of November, mandated the removal of Hezbollah weapons and fighters from areas south of the Litani River. This was to be followed by an Israeli troop withdrawal as the Lebanese military moved into the region, a process slated to close by Monday morning. Brokered by the United States and France, the deal ended over a year of hostilities, with a major Israeli offensive leaving Hezbollah severely debilitated and resulting in massive displacement within Lebanon.
A statement from Netanyahu's office emphasized that the withdrawal is contingent on the Lebanese army's effective enforcement of the agreement, in coordination with the United States. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has warned against any delays in Israel's withdrawal, labeling them unacceptable breaches. The White House has yet to comment on the situation.
