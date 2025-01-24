Crete's Cache of Catastrophe: Explosive Discoveries

In a significant operation, Greek authorities have uncovered a cache of bombs, explosives, and thousands of bullets in a raid conducted on Crete's southern island, police revealed on Friday.

This marks the second such discovery in a week, with one person detained and set to face legal proceedings. Earlier, a major haul of weapons and drugs was seized from a local resident's apartment.

The incidents highlight a pressing issue as illegal gun ownership runs rampant across Crete, prompting officials to crack down on such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)