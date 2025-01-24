Crete's Cache of Catastrophe: Explosive Discoveries
Greek police have uncovered explosives, hand grenades, and bullets during raids in Crete. This discovery follows another operation earlier in the week, leading to the arrest of individuals linked to illegal weapon possession. Authorities warn against the prevalent issue of illegal arms on the island.
In a significant operation, Greek authorities have uncovered a cache of bombs, explosives, and thousands of bullets in a raid conducted on Crete's southern island, police revealed on Friday.
This marks the second such discovery in a week, with one person detained and set to face legal proceedings. Earlier, a major haul of weapons and drugs was seized from a local resident's apartment.
The incidents highlight a pressing issue as illegal gun ownership runs rampant across Crete, prompting officials to crack down on such activities.
