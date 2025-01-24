Ceasefire Strains: Israel-Hezbollah Peace Deal Faces Challenges
Israel expressed concerns over the slow implementation of the ceasefire terms with Hezbollah, particularly troop withdrawal from south Lebanon. The deal's 60-day completion window is approaching, with potential breaches causing tension. International mediation efforts continue to ensure withdrawal and restore regional stability.
On Thursday, Israel raised concerns over the inadequate pace of ceasefire implementation with Hezbollah, stressing the need for faster action to meet agreement terms. The Iran-backed group, meanwhile, urged pressure for Israeli troop withdrawal from south Lebanon by the upcoming Sunday deadline.
The ceasefire, facilitated by the United States and France, outlines a phased withdrawal and repositioning over 60 days, concluding this weekend. It follows a prolonged conflict sparked by the Gaza war, resulting in significant displacements and casualties.
French diplomat Jean-Noel Barrot highlighted ongoing efforts to secure peace at a conference, noting both progress and the need for continued actions. Diplomatic talks between Lebanon and international mediaries are ongoing to prevent a breach at this critical juncture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
