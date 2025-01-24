Left Menu

Delhi High Court Highlights AAP's Delay in CAG Report Tabling

The Delhi High Court criticized the AAP government for delaying the presentation of CAG reports in the assembly, emphasizing the constitutional duty to table such documents. The court dismissed calls for a special session before the elections, insisting the reports be tabled post-elections.

Delhi High Court Highlights AAP's Delay in CAG Report Tabling
The Delhi High Court has flagged an 'inordinate delay' by the AAP government in presenting the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the state's legislative assembly. However, it refrained from ordering a special session to address this issue, citing the impracticality of convening such a meeting just days before scheduled elections.

Justice Sachin Datta highlighted that tabling these audit reports is a constitutional requirement, directing the Delhi government to expedite the presentation once elections conclude. The court noted the significant delay by the government in fulfilling this obligation in its judgment.

Opposition MLAs, led by Vijender Gupta, had petitioned for a special session to table the reports, criticizing the government's inaction. Despite the petitioners' arguments, the court declined to issue a mandamus for an immediate session, maintaining that it was within the speaker's purview to call such a meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

