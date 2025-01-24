U.S. Extradition Ruling: American Mother Faces Murder Charges

An American woman, Kimberlee Singler, will be extradited to the United States from Britain following a ruling by a London court on Friday. Singler, 36, is accused of murdering her nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son in Colorado in December 2023.

Prosecutors allege Singler shot her children and attempted to kill her surviving 11-year-old third child during a custody battle. Judge John Zani dismissed Singler's challenge to extradition, stating her human rights arguments were invalid.

The U.K. judge's decision now transfers the case to the Secretary of State, who will determine the final extradition order. Singler, who denies the charges, retains the right to appeal the decision to the High Court.

